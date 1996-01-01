Advanced Materials Used in Pressure Vacuum Relief Valves Source: Enardo Manufacturing Company

Enardo Manufacturing Company Manufacturing introduces a new line of pressure and vacuum conservation vents that incorporates advanced features developed from leading edge technology. These valves feature improved materials and operational performance.

Model 850 and 950 Relief Valves provide protection against positive or vacuum over pressure and prevents air intake, evaporative, or blanketing product losses while helping contain odorous, hazardous, and potentially explosive vapors. One significant innovation featured in this new line of valves is the use of a high performance, fiber reinforced, advanced composite, linear thermoplastic polymer called Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS). PPS has replaced conventional materials such as stainless steel for industrial applications that require superior resistance, nonsticking, and high temperature performance.

