Air-Assist Flare

This flare incorporates a mixing head of unique design, which maximizes the gas-to-air interface. The efficiency of the mixing head provides a high degree of control with a vertical, stiff, turbulent flame. Even in purge conditions, the flame remains lit and stable. The pilot burners positioned around the flare tip reliably initiate ignition.
This flare is suitable for applications at remote locations where environmental regulations demand smokeless flaring, onshore and offshore locations, and mobile operations. It can be used in sustained operation in all conditions, from maximum flow to minimum purge flow.
<%=company%>, 15810 Park Ten Place, Suite 195, Houston, TX 77084. Tel: (713) 492-2262. Fax: (713) 492-2399.