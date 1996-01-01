Source: Haskel International Inc.
This company has hydraulic and pneumatic engineering experience in the design and manufacture of a range of high pressure generating equipment and controls
This company has hydraulic and pneumatic engineering experience in the design and manufacture of a range of high pressure generating equipment and controls. These air pressure amplifiers offer a comprehensive range combining simple principles of operation with rugged construction suitable for the most demanding industrial applications.
These air amplifiers are compact, require no electrical or mechanical drive connections, are powered by the same air that they amplify, and can be mounted in any position.
Features include:Infinitely variable outlet pressure and flow capabilityNo heat, flame or spark riskNo air line lubrication required eliminating oily exhaustLong seal life and easily maintainedRange of models, controls, and optionsWide range of standard and custom systems
Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.