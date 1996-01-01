www.oilandgasonline.com

Air Pressure Amplifiers

Source: Haskel International Inc.

This company has hydraulic and pneumatic engineering experience in the design and manufacture of a range of high pressure generating equipment and controls. These air pressure amplifiers offer a comprehensive range combining simple principles of operation with rugged construction suitable for the most demanding industrial applications.

These air amplifiers are compact, require no electrical or mechanical drive connections, are powered by the same air that they amplify, and can be mounted in any position.

Features include:

  • Infinitely variable outlet pressure and flow capability
  • No heat, flame or spark risk
  • No air line lubrication required eliminating oily exhaust
  • Long seal life and easily maintained
  • Range of models, controls, and options
  • Wide range of standard and custom systems

    • Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.
