Air/Gas Driven Chemical Injection Pumps

Source: Haskel International Inc.
This company hydraulic and pneumatic engineering experience in the design and manufacture of a range of air driven liquid pumps. This range of air driven liquid pump models are measured by ultimate pressure, flow or output horsepower capability; or by the variety of liquids with which they are compatible.
Features include:No external lubrication requiredAll stainless steel construction (wetted parts: 316 SS/others: 300-series)Integral pneumatic timerAdjustable stroke length (CIP-1/3HP models only)Pressure up to 10,000 PSI (690 bar)Injection rates between 0.5/37,500 L/DaySeparation between drive and fluid pumping sections
Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.