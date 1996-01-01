Air/Gas Driven Chemical Injection Pumps Source: Haskel International Inc.

This company hydraulic and pneumatic engineering experience in the design and manufacture of a range of air driven liquid pumps. This range of air driven liquid pump models are measured by ultimate pressure, flow or output horsepower capability; or by the variety of liquids with which they are compatible.

Features include: No external lubrication required All stainless steel construction (wetted parts: 316 SS/others: 300-series) Integral pneumatic timer Adjustable stroke length (CIP-1/3HP models only) Pressure up to 10,000 PSI (690 bar) Injection rates between 0.5/37,500 L/Day Separation between drive and fluid pumping sections

Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.

