data processing, geomatics, mtrex hydrocarbon, offshore marine vessels streamers, digicon, vibroseis

Veritas DGC Inc. (NYSE & TSE : VTS) is a leading provider of geophysical services worldwide, from project design through land and marine seismic data acquisition, to data processing and interpretation.

Veritas offers one of the largest seismic data libraries in the geophysical industry - approximately 2.2 million line kilometers of marine and land seismic data. These data are acquired, processed and licensed to multiple clients on a non-exclusive basis.

The company offers specialized data processing services with integrated data visualization, analysis, interpretation, and reservoir characterization services that comprise a seamless portfolio of advanced geophysical tools.

Veritas operates 31,000 recording channels on land, seven seismic vessels at sea, and 22 data processing centers.

With more than 30 years of operating experience, over 2500 employees and 1998 annual revenues of $529 million, Veritas is an industry leader in the application of seismic technology.