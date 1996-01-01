Electronic Pilot Ignition System

This flare igniter will ignite a flare stack gas flow, provide a reliable indication of the actual presence of a pilot flame, and automatically reignite itself in the event it detects the loss of the pilot flame. It operates by igniting a combustible mixture of fuel gas and air with a high voltage electric discharge within the pilot nozzle.
It is suitable for applications involving petrochemical plants, chemical process facilities, refineries, offshore platforms, gas gathering centers, gas transmission/compressor stations, and production field burn pits.
