Electronic Pilot Ignition System Source: Kaldair

The KEP-100 electronic pilot ignition system unites flare tips with high technology ignition equipment for both new construction and the retrofitting of present systems

Kaldair electronic pilot ignition system unites flare tips with high technology ignition equipment for both new construction and the retrofitting of present systems. This system also solves other problems which make flame front igniters typically troublesome. Its simple design requires no instrument air or instrument fuel gas.

This flare igniter will ignite a flare stack gas flow, provide a reliable indication of the actual presence of a pilot flame, and automatically reignite itself in the event it detects the loss of the pilot flame. It operates by igniting a combustible mixture of fuel gas and air with a high voltage electric discharge within the pilot nozzle.

It is suitable for applications involving petrochemical plants, chemical process facilities, refineries, offshore platforms, gas gathering centers, gas transmission/compressor stations, and production field burn pits.

Kaldair, 15810 Park Ten Place, Suite 195, Houston, TX 77084. Tel: (713) 492-2262. Fax: (713) 492-2399.


