Employee Relations (FREE online lesson) Source: Vivid Learning Systems

Companies cannot afford the risk of inappropriate behavior at work. Section three outlines the basic terms associated with sexual harassment, and provides instruction on how to foster an occupational environment free of misunderstandings and paranoia.

OSHA has identified workplace violence as a priority because of the potential hazard and serious consequences for workers, and section four covers this topic in detail. Other topics include HIV/AIDS in the workplace and the AD