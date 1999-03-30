Engineer's Aide SINET 5 Demo Source: EPCON International

Engineer's Aide SiNET 5 is relied upon by leading chemical and petrochemical companies including 3M, BASF, Dow Chemical, Procter & Gamble, and Shell Oil, with over 10,000 users worldwide - now with Engineering Intelligenceä. The patented SmartDraw-3 Process Designer offers an unlimited workspace to handle thousands of nodes and pipelines for liquid and compressible gas systems. Select from a wide array of sizing and analysis programs to design, optimize, and troubleshoot process systems. Automatically size pipelines, pumps, valves, and flowmeters based on user specified criteria.