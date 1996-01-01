Gas Boosters Source: Haskel International Inc.

Haskel Gas boosters consist of a large area reciprocating air drive piston directly coupled by a connecting rod to a small area gas piston. The gas piston operates in a high pressure gas barrel section. Each gas barrel end cap contains high-pressure inlet and outlet check valves. The air drive section includes a cycling spool and pilot valves that provide continuous reciprocating action when air is supplied to the air drive inlet.

Isolation of the gas compression chambers from the air drive section is provided by three sets of dynamic seals. The intervening two chambers are vented to atmosphere. This design prevents air drive contamination from entering the gas stream. Cooling is provided by routing the cold exhausted drive air through an individual jacket surrounding the gas barrel and also through an intercooler on the interstage line (two-stage models only).

Features include: Air driven - no electrical requirement No airline lubricator required Hydrocarbon free - separation between air and gas sections Pressures to 39,000 psi (2690 bar) range of models Built in cooling (most models) Standard & custom systems available Suitable for most cases

Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.

