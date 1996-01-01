High Pressure Valves and System Components Source: Haskel International Inc.

This company has hydraulic and pneumatic engineering experience in the design and manufacture of air driven gas boosters, air amplifiers and liquid pumps

This company has hydraulic and pneumatic engineering experience in the design and manufacture of air driven gas boosters, air amplifiers and liquid pumps. These products are measured by ultimate pressure flow or output horsepower capability; or by the variety of media with which they are compatible. The high-pressure valves and system components have been designed to assist in the controlled use of pressure and flow-generating equipment.

Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.

