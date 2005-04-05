5.04.05 --- New ExxonMobil Technology To Substantially Reduce Subsea Well Intervention Costs

|
|
|
|
|Featured Products
|LO-CAT Hydrogen Sulfide Oxidation System
The LO-CAT process is a patented, wet scrubbing, liquid redox system that uses a chelated iron solution to convert H2S to innocuous, elemental sulfur...
|Scrub-It®
Scrub-It® products are designed specifically for pretreatment and removal of H2S and odors in potable water systems. In the natural gas industry, our patented technology is marketed under the trade name, GasScrub...
|Power Industry Training
Courses offered in the "Power" area include:
Principles of Power and Gas Trading (PO1)...
|Vaisala HUMICAP® Compact Moisture and Temperature Transmitter for Oil MMT318
Module-type transmitter for lubrication, hydraulic and transformer oils. Measures water activity, ppm-calculation available for transformer oil. Two analog and one RS232 outputs...
|Oil Spill Response Solutions
Douglas Engineering got its start by providing the best available technology for oil spill cleanup and prevention. If you are required to have response equipment, then check out the spill kits and equipment we make. These products are cost friendly, simple to deploy and easy to store...
|
|
|Consulting Services
|ProSavvy brings clients with projects together with consultants who have the right expertise. We also provide consultants the ability to access project opportunities. Visit ProSavvy and post your project today!
|Training Resources
|Thinking About Continuing Your Education?
Let us help you find the right school for you. Whether you would like to get an Associate's Degree, Bachelor's Degree or Master's Degree we can help you pinpoint which schools to choose from. For further details, visit HERE
|
|Trade Publications
|Browse from the extensive list of complimentary trade publications. Visit HERE for more information.