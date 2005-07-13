7.13.05 — NPRA Publishes Annual Report On U. S. Refining/Storage Capacity

|
|
|Application Note: Crude Oil Production
An offshore crude oil production platform was producing crude from multiple wells. The produced oil from the multiple wells was combined on the platform and sent by pipeline to onshore refining facilities. Some of the newer wells were producing a more "sour" crude than the older wells. This was causing the combined produced crude oil to exceed the pipeline specification for hydrogen sulfide. Q2 Technologies was contacted to evaluate the situation and determine if a hydrogen sulfide scavenger could provide a quick, cost effective solution to keep the produced crude oil on specification...
|
|
|Vaisala HUMICAP® Moisture in Oil Transmitter HMP228
HMP228 is a fast, reliable and accurate on-line detection system for water in lubricating oil, hydraulic fluid, kerosene and more. Measures in pressures to 580 psi. Downloadable product brochure is available...
|Lightnin
LIGHTNIN enjoys a global reputation for durable, long-lasting mixers, agitators, aerators, and flocculators for fluid processing systems. We offer a full spectrum of impeller designs for diverse applications. In addition, we offer a worldwide service network, mixer repair, gearbox repair, and replacement parts programs...
|Hart Scientific Handheld Dry Block Calibrator, 35°C To 375°C, 6 Wells
Product highlights include:
Accuracy: 35° to 200°C ±0.5°C
Stability: ±0.2°C at 50°C
Well-to-Well Uniformity: ±0.2°C with sensors of similar size at equal depths within wells
and much more...
|LO-CAT Hydrogen Sulfide Oxidation System
The LO-CAT process is a patented, wet scrubbing, liquid redox system that uses a chelated iron solution to convert H2S to innocuous, elemental sulfur. It is applicable to all types of gas streams including air, natural gas, amine gas, biogas, landfill gas, refinery fuel gas, etc...
|
|
|Handbook Of Electrical Engineering: For Practitioners In The Oil, Gas And Petrochemical Industry
By Alan Sheldrake
This reference for electrical engineers working in the petrochemical industry covers both the design of the electrical supply and equipment specifications needed in oil, gas, and petrochemical plants. Theories behind the design of facilities are outlined, and there is practical guidance on selecting the electrical power systems and equipment used on offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, pipelines, and chemical plants...
|
