7.13.05 — NPRA Publishes Annual Report On U. S. Refining/Storage Capacity

Featured Book Handbook Of Electrical Engineering: For Practitioners In The Oil, Gas And Petrochemical Industry

By Alan Sheldrake This reference for electrical engineers working in the petrochemical industry covers both the design of the electrical supply and equipment specifications needed in oil, gas, and petrochemical plants. Theories behind the design of facilities are outlined, and there is practical guidance on selecting the electrical power systems and equipment used on offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, pipelines, and chemical plants...