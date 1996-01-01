Offshore & Onshore Emergency Teams Source: The Fire Service College

The UK's Fire Service College, a program of integrated training courses has been developed for emergency teams within the offshore and onshore oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. This training brings together the key elements of the emergency team structure, the Emergency Command Team, Fire Team, and Stretcher/First Aid Team, in one course.

The Fire Service College has combined what were previously three separate courses that addressed each team's interests individually into a single, integrated training course. The course is able to build on the existing sophisticated communications infrastructure in offshore and onshore operations. It provides exercises tailored to the hydrocarbon/petrochemical platform on which the teams are based.

The training meets OPITO (National Training Organization for Offshore Industries) standards, where major onshore platform exercises are recognized as the alternative to fire team training. Following development work on two initial courses with BP Magnus and Chevron Alba North, which proved highly successful, the Fire Service College is offering integrated training courses on a continuing basis at its Moreton-in-Marsh, UK location.

