ParseRat file parser, converter & reorganizer v1.0n Source: Guy Software

Extract, convert and import data and databases from any file. ~Parse, convert & reorganize files and databases. ~Reads most files including page image print files from other processes, fixed format, delimited, dBase, structured binary etc. ASCII or EBCDIC. Intelligently parses dates (including Julian & Y2K), names & addresses into components, gender etc. can generate Soundex and perform intelligent DeDuplication. Output as fixed format, delimited, mailmerge or dBase. All done by point-and-click. Command line instructions possible, so can be called from other programs.