Systems and Application

Source: Haskel International Inc.

This company can custom build portable to large PLC control systems for a wide range of industries and application
This company can custom build portable to large PLC control systems for a wide range of industries and applications. They have clean room facilities for oxygen and similar requirements to 1000 level clean.

Features:

  • Portable pressure test pacs
  • Pressure, proof, leak, burst, fatigue testing of hydraulic, gas, refrigerant, automotive hose and rigid pipes
  • Pressure and functional testing of valves
  • Volumetric stretch testing of gas containers
  • Helium leak detection of refrigerant and air conditioning equipment
  • Oxygen transfer and pressurization of accumulators
  • CFC refrigerant and Halon fire extinguishing substance recovery and charging
  • SF6 recovery and reclaim from circuit breakers
  • Chemical injection, metering and dosing pumps and packaged system

