Upstream Solutions and Software Source: Smedvig Technologies

Smedvig Technologies provides integrated field development and reservoir management products and services for the upstream oil and gas industry. The company provides advanced technology for a range of other oilfield activities.

Smedvig Technologies provides a comprehensive range of oilfield solutions from initial reservoir characterization, through drilling and development to resource management and reserves estimation. This company provides the petroleum industry with reservoir modeling, reservoir technology, and drilling technology software products. Its software suite enables geoscientists and engineers to work in multi-disciplinary teams across a spectrum ranging from geological mapping and modeling to the upscaling of reservoir data, flow simulation, well path design, and well inflow simulation. The option of statistical modeling techniques for quantifying uncertainty in reservoir evaluation is an aspect of Smedvig's reservoir characterization functionality. All its software is centered on high-level technical functionality, ease of use and advanced visualization.

Smedvig Technologies, 2925 Briarpark Drive, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas 77042 USA. Tel: 713-339-2626. Fax: 713-339-2627.