900 Series Valves

Source: Enardo Manufacturing Company
Enardo Manufacturing Company0 series valves are available in 2-in., 3-in., and 4-in. pipe sizes with thermoplastic working parts to protect against corrosive atmospheres. The standard pressure setting is 1 oz with 4/10 oz vacuum relief. Additional pressure settings are offered in ½ oz increments up to 16 oz. The valves are constructed of cast aluminum body and connection; slip-on flanges are available to accept pipe end.
Options:
- Pressure settings greater than 1 oz
- Fluorocarbon gaskets
- Non-corrosive coatings
Approximate Shipping Weights
- 920-SO-2 in. = 17 lb. each
- 930-SO-3 in. = 20 lb each
- 940-SO-4 in. = 25 lb. each
Enardo Manufacturing Company, 4470 S. 70th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK 74145-4607. Tel: 918-622-6161 or 800-336-2736; Fax: 918-622-0004.