The 900 series valves are available in 2-in., 3-in., and 4-in. pipe sizes with thermoplastic working parts to protect against corrosive atmospheres

900 series valves are available in 2-in., 3-in., and 4-in. pipe sizes with thermoplastic working parts to protect against corrosive atmospheres. The standard pressure setting is 1 oz with 4/10 oz vacuum relief. Additional pressure settings are offered in ½ oz increments up to 16 oz. The valves are constructed of cast aluminum body and connection; slip-on flanges are available to accept pipe end.

Options:

Pressure settings greater than 1 oz

Fluorocarbon gaskets

Non-corrosive coatings

Approximate Shipping Weights

920-SO-2 in. = 17 lb. each

930-SO-3 in. = 20 lb each

940-SO-4 in. = 25 lb. each

