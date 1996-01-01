Afrox Source: Afrox

is listed on the Johannesburg and Namibian stock exchanges. The company is focused in two main areas, industrial - consisting of gases and welding, and healthcare - comprising private hospitals and healthcare services businesses.

Afrox is part of The BOC Group, the world-wide R30 billion per year gases, vacuum technology and distribution services company, which operates in some 60 countries.

Afrox is sub-Saharan Africa's major supplier of industrial, medical, speciality and rare gases as well as Liquefied Petroleum Gas, which is marketed under the brand name, Handigas. The gases business operates under the name of BOC Gases in southern Africa. This closer tie with the international parent ensures customers have access to the best processes, technology, and research and development.

Afrox is South Africa's largest manufacturer and marketer of welding equipment and consumables. It operates two ISO 9001 approved factories, one in Germiston manufacturing gas welding equipment and the other in Brits, manufacturing welding consumables. The welding consumables factory is the largest in the southern hemisphere. The company has the technical resources to develop unique gas and electric welding products and processes, and supports a growing global export business, particularly for welding products.