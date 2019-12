Agis Pipes & Metal Products Source: Agis

Agis is directly involved in the production of its pipe, ferrous, galvanized, and stainless steel, from the moment of delivery of raw materials to the last stages of production. Agis pipes are produced at quality standards established by the Russian state GOST as well as DIN, ASTM, and API.

Agis, 42 Ozernaya, Moscow, 119361 Russia. Tel/Fax: 95 437-0022, 437-1300.