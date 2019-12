BackProp Plus 3.41 Source: Engineering Plus, Inc.

BackProp Plus is used to generate a model of manufacturing processes using historical data. The model is integrated with the process through three methods. First, it is exported to PLC BASIC co-processor programs for Siemens TI-505, GE Series 90, and Allen Bradley PLCs. Second, it is exported as a Siemens S7 statement list source file that imports into the S7 PLC as ladder logic, and third, it includes a DDE server to link the model to SCADA and HMI software.