Compact Centrifugal Compressors Source: Mannesmann Demag Ag, Compressors

The CVK compressor incorporates the design technology of the VK compressors which have been used in a variety of process industry applications

The CVK compressor incorporates the design technology of the VK compressors which have been used in a variety of process industry applications. This compressor offers short delivery times and low investment costs.

Six different machine sizes are available to cover the volumetric flow-rate range 10,000 m3/h to 53,000 m3/h. The two types, CVK 40 and CVK 50, cater to the higher range of volumetric flow-rates. All six CVK types can be supplied immediately in a four-stage configuration, and they enable a discharge pressure of up to 20 bar. Two-stage versions with a discharge pressure of 5 bar and three-stage designs with a maximum pressure of 11 bar remain available.

The CVK is pre-engineered and therefore allows very short delivery times, which in turn have a positive effect on commissioning and production. These compressors are delivered as single-lift units. They are comprised of intercoolers, an oil supply system, instruments, internal pipework, and as an option, inclusive electric motor. It is DIN ISO 9001 certified.

Mannesmann Demag AG, Compressors, Wolfgang-Reuter-Platz, D-47053 Duisburg, Germany. Tel: 49 203 605 1. Fax: 49 203 6 10 61.