Computer Services

Veritas DGC Inc.igns, manufactures and sells a full line of thermal plotters. From well log to wide-format, these plotters offer high-speed continuous-feed, and are easy to operate. Requiring no inks or chemicals, the plotters accommodate thick or thin paper, matt or gloss film, and are encased in a ruggedized chassis.

Also, as a complete UNIX maintenance and support provider, Veritas offers full UNIX workstation, server and network services.

Veritas DGC Inc., 3701 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098. Tel: 713-512-8300. Fax: 713-512-8701.


