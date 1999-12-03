Energy Conversion 1.1 Source: Engineering Software

This program calculates thermodynamic and transport properties of gaseous, liquid, and solid species (TP, HP and SP) in U.S. customary and International units. It also contains coefficients for the calculation of physical properties. The user has the ability to use the coefficients to carry out independent engineering calculations involving physical properties of various species, steam approximations for both saturated and superheated areas, the analysis of power cycles (Carnot, Brayton, Rankine, Otto, Diesel, Magnetohydrodynamics, and Fuel Cell), power cycle components and processes (compression, combustion, expansion, heat transfer, and mixing), and compressible flow (velocity of sound, Mach number, stagnation and static properties, nozzle, normal shock, diffuser, and thrust).