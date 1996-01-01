equipment rental, drilling completion, artificial lift, reservoir productivity, oil tools

Weatherford International, Inc. is one of the top five oilfield service
companies in the world. Weatherford offers customers innovative mechanical
technology and responsive, specialized services that focus on the drilling
and production sectors of the global oil and gas industry. The company is
headquartered in Houston and has more than 300 worldwide locations.
Weatherford's operations are segmented into four divisions:
- Drilling and Intervention Services
- Completion Systems
- Artificial Lift Systems
- Weatherford Global Compression Services