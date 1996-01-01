equipment rental, drilling completion, artificial lift, reservoir productivity, oil tools

www.oilandgasonline.com

January 1, 1996

Source: Weatherford International
Weatherford International, Inc. is one of the top five oilfield service companies in the world. Weatherford offers customers innovative mechanical technology and responsive, specialized services that focus on the drilling and production sectors of the global oil and gas industry. The company is headquartered in Houston and has more than 300 worldwide locations.

Weatherford's operations are segmented into four divisions:

  • Drilling and Intervention Services
  • Completion Systems
  • Artificial Lift Systems
  • Weatherford Global Compression Services
