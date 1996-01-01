extractor design, process development, process conceptualization, pilot extraction columns, pilot plants, agitated columns

Koch Process Technologies, Inc. (KPTI) has been involved in the development, design and supply of liquid-liquid extraction (LLE) technology and equipment for over forty years. At KPTI, we don't just sell extraction equipment, we supply solutions to your difficult separation applications.

This problem solving effort follows a logical four(4) step sequence as presented below.

Drawing from our experience, KPTI first determines if LLE is the appropriate separation technology. If the answer if yes, initial studies are performed to identify possible solvents and operating conditions. This leads to the development of a conceptual process flow sheet.

KPTI next designs a laboratory and pilot plant program to fully evaluate the process and provide a sound basis for the scale-up to commercial size equipment. Tested are not only the extraction steps, but also the solvent recovery steps.

KPTI is a recognized world leader in the supply of LLE equipment. With a broad range of extractor designs ranging from static to agitated columns, we select the extractor best suited for the particular application.

KPTI then incorporates the extractor into an overall system which includes solvent recovery, and when appropriate, further product purification steps. These systems are delivered as modular units with a Process Performance Guarantee.

PRODUCT OFFERINGS INCLUDE:

Agitated Columns

Karr™ Column

Scheibel™ Column

AP™ Column

Pulsed Column

RDC

Static Columns