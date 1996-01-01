heat exchangers, catalytic oxidizers, heat exchangers, waste/sewage treatment, air pollution control, thermal oxidizers Source: John Zink Company, LLC

John Zink offers technologically advanced equipment and systems for the clean and efficient combustion of fossil fuels and for the removal of contaminates from process effluents entering the atmosphere. These are typical applications of Zink technologies:

Low-emission fossil fuel burners which provide heat in industrial furnaces, heaters or boilers.

Flare systems for the destruction of combustible waste gases released from petroleum refining or chemical production processes, from loading operations or at wellhead separation facilities.

Activated carbon systems for the recovery of organic vapors from air streams, both to reclaim the economic value of the substance and to prevent atmospheric contamination.

Thermal and catalytic oxidation systems for conversion of liquid and gaseous chemical wastes, normally incorporating heat recovery boilers and/or vent gas scrubbing components.

Zink's technologies are either directly aimed at air quality control, or are distinguished by their superior environmental performance.