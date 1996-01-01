ignition monitoring, hydrocarbons, sulfer recovery unit, portable igniters, plasma resonance, combustion Source: Stackmatch Flare Ignition Inc.

"The Authority in Pilot, Ignition and Flame Detection Technology"

Stackmatch is a company dedicated to the continual research and development of pilot and ignition system technology for all industries. These safe and reliable pilot and ignition systems, including flame detection, and auto re-ignition, challenge the most difficult applications. Stackmatch advanced pilot technology addresses all industries where safety and reliability is a major concern in the ignition and flame monitoring of combustible gases and liquids. By utilizing Stackmatch Advanced Pilot Technology, your Start-Up Ignition, Flame Detection and Other Combustion Requirements can be achieved simply and at a reasonable price. Our field proven innovations include: Plasma Resonance Flame Detection, Inverted Glow Nozzle, Micro Flame Front Pilot Ignition, plus many other advanced principles of operation. Stackmatch strives to provide our customers with a level of value and service beyond their expectations. "Stackmatch can solve your combustion demands". Contact us today, and let's discuss your applications.