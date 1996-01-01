Inline Pressure Vacuum Vents

Source: Enardo Manufacturing Company
Enardo Manufacturing Company series valves are available in 2- in., 3- in., and 4- in. pipe sizes with thermoplastic working parts to protect against corrosive atmospheres. The standard pressure setting is 1 oz. with 4/10 oz vacuum relief. Additional pressure settings are offered in ½ oz increments up to 16 oz. Pressure relief only valves are offered as a PO model. Construction consists of a cast aluminum body and the connection is slip-on flanges to accept pipe end.
Options:
- Pressure settings greater than 1 oz
- Fluorocarbon gaskets
- Non-corrosive coatings
Approximate Shipping Weights:
- 820-SO-2 in. = 17 lb each
- 830-SO-3 in. = 28 lb each
- 840-SO-4 in. = 32 lb each
<%=company%> 4470 S. 70th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK 74145-4607. Tel: 918-622-6161 or 800-336-2736; Fax: 918-622-0004.