Inline Pressure Vacuum Vents Source: Enardo Manufacturing Company

The 800 series valves are available in 2- in., 3- in., and 4- in. pipe sizes with thermoplastic working parts to protect against corrosive atmospheres

Enardo Manufacturing Company series valves are available in 2- in., 3- in., and 4- in. pipe sizes with thermoplastic working parts to protect against corrosive atmospheres. The standard pressure setting is 1 oz. with 4/10 oz vacuum relief. Additional pressure settings are offered in ½ oz increments up to 16 oz. Pressure relief only valves are offered as a PO model. Construction consists of a cast aluminum body and the connection is slip-on flanges to accept pipe end.

Options:

Pressure settings greater than 1 oz

Fluorocarbon gaskets

Non-corrosive coatings

Approximate Shipping Weights:

820-SO-2 in. = 17 lb each

830-SO-3 in. = 28 lb each

840-SO-4 in. = 32 lb each

<%=company%> 4470 S. 70th E. Ave., Tulsa, OK 74145-4607. Tel: 918-622-6161 or 800-336-2736; Fax: 918-622-0004.