jacketed electrical cable, wayside equipment, underground mining, metallic braids, shipboard Source: Amercable

AmerCable, based in El Dorado, Arkansas, is a leading, world-class manufacturer of flexible electrical power and control cables for use in severe operating environments. Products are manufactured for specialized applications which include underground and surface mining, tunneling, shipboard and marine installations, offshore drilling rigs, transportation systems, automobile assembly robotics, and a variety of other specialized applications.

Through focus on our Mission Possible and adherence to our Core-Values , AmerCable has earned a market leadership position.

AmerCable is committed to providing the best service, quality, and innovation to win and keep your business!