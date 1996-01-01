Laboratory Discharge Systems

Charles Ross & Son Company's laboratory discharge systems, for up to four gallon mix cans, are the...

Charles Ross and Son Companys and Son Company laboratory discharge systems, for up to four gallon mix cans, are the perfect starting point for research and development or small scale manufacturing and discharging of viscous materials. In conjunction with a flush bottom ball valve or the Ross cove cut plug, these systems are well equipped for filling products into cartridges or syringes.

Ross discharge systems are mounted on a common bench or frame with a Ross double planetary, powermix or versamix. The mix cans of these systems can be supplied with caster wheels for movement between the change can mixer and the discharge system.

<%=company%>, 710 Old Willets Path, Hauppauge, NY, 11788-0615. Tel: 631-234-0500; Fax: 631-234-0691.