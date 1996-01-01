materials handling, tippers, dumpers, wheel systems, transporters, bale breakers Source: Columbia Corporation

Columbia pioneered the use of landfill tippers to unload solid waste transfer trailers.

Columbia designs and manufactures specialized off-road forestry, oil exploration, and aerospace transport equipment.

Columbia's materials handling equipment fulfills a wide range of transportation and resource recovery needs.

To date our wheel system capacities have ranged from 50,000 pounds to 2,500,000 pounds.

Our equipment is custom designed to suit a wide range of specific applications in these various industries.

The people of Columbia Corporation have been designing and manufacturing transportation equipment for over 50 years. Since our inception, Columbia has been committed to innovation, quality and service. These values combined with our years of manufacturing experience have helped us grow to a position of leadership in the heavy equipment custom design and manufacturing industry. Some examples:Columbia Corporation — committed to