petroleum product transportation, flow measurement equipment, hydrocarbons, coriolis flow meters, digital control valves, asphalt Source: Daniel Industries

DANIEL

JUST CALL USIn June of 1999, Emerson Electric Co., acquired Daniel Industries. Emerson then merged Daniel Measurement and Control with Fisher-Rosemount Petroleum to provide measurement solutions for both liquid and gas petroleum markets. This new division, known simply as Daniel, distributes products under the trade names of Daniel, Brooks Petroleum and Micro Motion. This powerful combination brings technology leadership to develop products that will increase the customer's return on investment. Daniel Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerson Electric Co., and part of the Fisher-Rosemount group.

Customer Service

As part of the Fisher-Rosemount group, Daniel now has access to over 800 sales offices and 400 service centers around the world.

Broadcast Product Offering

Daniel now has one of the broadest and widest product listings offered by any flow measurement company.

Applications Experience

Unmatched experience in the oil and gas industry covers applications from the wellhead - to the pipeline - to the loading rack - to points in between and beyond.

