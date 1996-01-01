Wood Group Petroleum Services Source: Wood Group Pressure Control

The UK-headquartered Wood Group's Petroleum Services Division, provides an array of products and services for the oil and gas industry, including downhole data acquisition services, electric submersible pumps, blowout preventers, and wellhead equipment and valves.

Wood Group ESP offers a comprehensive range of electric submersible pumps and solution-oriented services to the world's oil production industry and to the water well industry, while the Wood Group Pressure Control provides valves, blowout preventers, and wellhead equipment to producing oil companies and to drilling companies.

The Wood Group Logging Services supplies a range of reservoir management products and services to the oil and gas industry. Included are cased hole electric wireline services and a wide array of reservoir monitoring systems.

Wood Group Petroleum Services, Divisional Headquarters, 16920 Park Row, Houston, TX 77084 USA. Tel: 281-398-0911. Fax: 281-398-9566.